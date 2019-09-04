× NRA Named Domestic Terrorist Organization by San Francisco Board of Supervisors

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday naming the National Rifle Assn. a domestic terrorist organization and encouraged other cities to do the same.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced the resolution after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California in July killed three people, including two children, and injured 17. Citing recent mass shootings as well as a rise in hate crimes, the resolution accuses the country’s most influential gun lobbyist group of spreading “propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence,” promoting extremist positions and arming “individuals who would and have committed acts of terrorism” through its advocacy.

Following the attack in Gilroy, 22 were killed in a shooting in El Paso , nine in Dayton, Ohio , and seven in Odessa, Texas.

“People are dying every day in this country,” Stefani said in an interview with KTVU on Tuesday. “Doing nothing is not an option. And that’s what the NRA continues to do.”

