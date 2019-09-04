× Santa Ana Police Seek Man Accused of Going Into Ex’s Bedroom Through Window, Stabbing Her Face

Investigators are searching for a man who they say attacked his ex-girlfriend after climbing through her window earlier this week in Santa Ana.

Alexander Chicas, 44, entered the woman’s open bedroom window around 1:50 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Santa Ana police.

Chicas proceeded to tell his ex he was going to kill her and began stabbing her face with a folding knife, officers said.

The woman’s adult son ran into the room after she began screaming for help. Chicas then fled the scene in a Toyota pickup, police said.

Officials describe Chicas as a Latino man measuring about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His truck is a white 2015 Toyota Tacoma with California license plate No. 60192H1.

Police say the suspect rents a room somewhere in the area of Bristol Street and McFadden Avenue.

Investigators did not give an address for the victim’s residence.

Anyone with information on Chicas’ whereabouts can contact Detective Partida at 714-245-8660 or apartida@santa-ana.org.