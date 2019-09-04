Suspects in Eagle Rock Brush Fire Were Targeting Homeless Encampment, Officials Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men suspected of starting a brush fire that forced the evacuation of 100 homes in Eagle Rock and Glendale were allegedly trying to set ablaze a homeless encampment, authorities said Wednesday.

Daniel Michael Nogueira and Bryan Antonio Araujocabrera, both 25, were arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder within days of the fire burning through 45 acres over the course of two days, threatening homes and triggering closures of the 134 and 2 freeways.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department were meeting Wednesday with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to pursue felony arson charges against the two men, according to LAFD Capt. Patrick Leonard.

More than 200 firefighters from LAFD and the Glendale responded to the Aug. 25 fire after it was reported along the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock at 4:10 p.m., authorities said.

Plumes of smoke arose from hillsides where helicopters were dropping loads of water as firefighters battled the flames, reaching 70 percent containment a day after it broke out. A Glendale firefighter suffered a minor wound and no other injuries were reported.

Nogueira and Araujocabrera were taken into custody on Aug. 31 but inmate records show Nogueira was released a day later after posting bond. He was being held on $1 million bail. Araujocabrera has been held on $1,116,000 bail.