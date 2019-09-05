45 People Killed in Crashes, Over 1,000 DUI Arrests Made Over Labor Day Weekend: CHP

At least 45 people were killed in crashes around the state and more than 1,000 suspected DUI drivers were arrested over Labor Day weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP released the statistics on Tuesday as the agency announced the results of its maximum enforcement period over the three-day holiday weekend.

Between 6:01 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday, officers responded to crashes that left at least 45 people dead. Of those killed, 74% were not wearing a seat belt, according to CHP.

Officers made 1,078 DUI arrests during the period, the agency said.

With Labor Day weekend being among the busiest on the state’s highways, drunken or drugged driving is “even more dangerous,” according to a statement from CHP’s Golden Gate Division in the Bay Area.

The maximum enforcement period seeks to crack down on distracted and impaired drivers, as well as speeding.

Five other western states also participated in the effort in their respective jurisdictions over the long weekend, the agency said.