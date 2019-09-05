Full-Body Pilates Workout at Home With WundaBar Pilates Creator Amy Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity trainer and WundaBar Pilates creator Amy Jordan joined us live to tell us all about her unique take on pilates. Amy has studios in LA & NY that have captivated young Hollywood including Emma Roberts, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Brandi Cyrus, and Jessica Biel. Amy recently launched a 30-min streaming Pilates workout. For more info on Amy, her WundaBar Pilates locations in LA and her on demand workouts, you can visit their website.