Full-Body Pilates Workout at Home With WundaBar Pilates Creator Amy Jordan

Posted 12:16 PM, September 5, 2019

Celebrity trainer and WundaBar Pilates creator Amy Jordan joined us live to tell us all about her unique take on pilates.  Amy has studios in LA & NY that have captivated young Hollywood including Emma Roberts, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Brandi Cyrus, and Jessica Biel. Amy recently launched a 30-min streaming Pilates workout. For more info on Amy, her WundaBar Pilates locations in LA and her on demand workouts, you can visit their website.

