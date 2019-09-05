The NFL regular season kicks off tonight. Chef Chris Feldmeier of Love & Salt in Manhattan Beach joined us live with some gourmet game day eats. Love and Salt is located in Manhattan Beach. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Game Day Eats With Love & Salt Chef Chris Feldmeier
