Game Day Eats With Love & Salt Chef Chris Feldmeier

Posted 10:54 AM, September 5, 2019, by

The NFL regular season kicks off tonight.  Chef Chris Feldmeier of Love & Salt in Manhattan Beach joined us live with some gourmet game day eats. Love and Salt is located in Manhattan Beach. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.