Investigator in Santa Cruz Island Boat Fire ‘Taken Aback’ By Small Escape Route for Passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The lead investigator probing the Conception boat fire disaster expressed concerns about the ability of passengers to escape in an emergency after she and her team toured a similar vessel in Santa Barbara Harbor on Wednesday.

National Transportation and Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy told The Times she was “taken aback” by the size of the emergency hatch when she toured the Vision.

Authorities say 34 died early Monday when a fire swept through the Conception. The victims were sleeping below deck and were unable to get out. Five crew members were on deck when the fire broke out and were able to escape.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire and why people were not able to get out.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

NTSB Board Member Jennifer Homendy and USCG Capt. Jason Neubauer tour the berthing area of small passenger vessel Vision, a similar vessel to Conception. pic.twitter.com/Qc7qHbCMKD — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 4, 2019