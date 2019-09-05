LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Gun Law Reform, New CA Use-of-Force Law, Illegal Pot Shop Crackdown & LAPD Hiring Event
-
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Federal Assault Weapons Ban, Active Shooter Drill, Deadly Costco Shooting & Murder of Officer Diaz
-
LAPD Chief Vows to Erase Homeless People’s Warrants
-
Tensions Rise Between LAPD and ICE Over Immigration Raids
-
Trump’s Immigration Sweeps Will Target 140 People In Southern California, LAPD Says
-
LAPD Is One Step Closer to Using Drones Permanently as Protesters Voice Concerns
-
-
‘Young and Promising Life’ of Slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz Honored During Funeral in Downtown L.A.
-
Gunman Sought After Off-Duty LAPD Officer Is Killed in Possibly Gang-Related Shooting at Lincoln Heights Taco Stand
-
LAPD Officer Who Shot Trader Joe’s Manager During Silver Lake Standoff Complied With Policy: Police Commission
-
LAPD Wants to Permanently Add Drones to Arsenal, Expand Their Use
-
‘Your City Is on Your Side’: Mayor Garcetti, LAPD Chief Moore Reassure Angelenos Over Immigration Crackdown
-
-
LAPD Gets ‘Germ-Zapping’ Robot at DTLA Station Where Filthy Conditions, Rats, Typhoid Fever Reported
-
LAPD Officer Dies Following Surgery Related to On-Duty Crash in 2015
-
LAPD Chief Moore Says His ‘Heart Goes Out to Parents’ of Man Killed by Off-Duty Officer at Corona Costco