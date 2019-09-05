× LGBTQ-Focused Town Hall Featuring 2020 Democratic Candidates to Be Held in Downtown Los Angeles

An LGBTQ-focused town hall featuring 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will be held in downtown Los Angeles next month, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation announced Thursday.

The “Power of Our Pride” event will take place Oct. 10, the day before National Coming Out Day, at the Novo and will be aired on CNN. The activist group says the town hall marks a historic first. It will be the first LGBTQ-focused presidential event broadcast on a major news network.

As of Thursday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren had confirmed their participation in the event.

“We are eager to hear from this field of Democratic presidential candidates about how they plan to win full federal equality, defend the fundamental equality of LGBTQ people, and protect the most vulnerable among us — both here in the United States and around the globe — from stigma, institutional inequality, discrimination, and violence,” said the organization’s president, Alphonso David, in a statement.

