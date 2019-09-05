× Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in Victorville Is ID’d; Suspect Was 1 of 2 People Injured by Police Gunfire in City Wednesday

A man fatally shot by deputies in Victorville on Wednesday has been identified as a 62-year-old man. He was one of two men shot by deputies in separate \ incidents in the city that day.

The fatal incident incident was reported about 9:25 a.m. in the 15800 block of Heatherdale Road.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area after firefighters needed help with a possibly suicidal man who had apparently overdosed.

The woman who called authorities said the man, eventually identified as Kenneth Lawson, of Victorville, had taken multiple prescription pills, was armed with a knife and said he no longer wanted to live.

Deputies found Lawson and the woman inside a room and ride to deescalate the situation by telling the man to drop the knife.

Lawson allegedly ignored the commands and “advanced on the deputies,” officials said in a news release Thursday.

After a stun gun didn’t work to subdue the man and he continued to advance, at least one of the deputies shot Lawson. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Another man was shot by Victorville deputies about an hour earlier and that incident was caught on camera.

Video shows the suspect gaining control of a deputy’s gun before shooting at her.

The deputy was not struck by gunfire but was hospitalized after the incident, which occurred along the 1300 block of Cabazon Court. The man, identified as Ari Young, was shot during the incident, but his injuries were not considered life threatening.