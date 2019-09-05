× Police Recover $10K in Band Equipment Stolen From Ontario High School; 3 Burglary Suspects Arrested

Police arrested three people Wednesday on suspicion of stealing about $10,000 worth of band equipment from Ontario High School the previous day, authorities said.

Mark Correria Souza, 42, of Ontario; Jeanne Lynne Zieffler, 50, of Jurupa Valley; and Rollin Roy Phillips, 42, of Ontario are each accused of burglary following Tuesday’s break in at the high school, 901 W. Francis Street, the Ontario Police Department said in a written statement.

About $10,000 worth of musical instruments and other equipment was stolen from the school on Wednesday, police said.

“An OPD school resource officer reviewed hours of surveillance video which depicted two suspects and a vehicle involved in the theft,” according to the police statement.

Investigators identified Souza as a suspect and went to his home in the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street in search of him, officials said. He ran from the home, but was soon found and taken into custody with help from a police K-9.

Zieffler and Phillips were also subsequently arrested in connection with the burglary, police said.

The stolen musical equipment was found inside Souza’s home and returned to the school.

Souza and Phillips were both being held without bail pending their initial court appearances, as both were already on felony probation due to prior criminal convictions, San Bernardino County booking records show. Zieffler had been released from custody by Thursday afternoon. It was not clear if she posted bond or was released without charges.

In addition to burglary, Souza was also accused of receiving stolen property and resisting or obstructing police.