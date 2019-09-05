× Police Seek 2 Men Who Allegedly Tried to Kidnap 12-Year-Old Boy Near West Covina Middle School

Police are looking for two men, one in a car and one on a bicycle, who allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy near a West Covina middle school Thursday morning.

A 12-year-old boy told officials he was walking to Traweek Middle School about 7:20 a.m. when a man driving a newer 4-door black Mercedes drove up to him.

While the driver tried to lure the boy into the car, another man on a bicycle up to the boy from behind and tried to push the victim into the car, police said.

The boy was able to get away and reported the incident to school officials. He was not injured during the incident.

The two men left the scene, police said. The driver was described as being between 20 and 30 years old, was wearing sunglasses and a dark shirt. The man on the bike was described as being in his 20s, wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie, police said.

Police also responded to two other attempted kidnapping incidents that occurred on Wednesday and are working to determined if they are related.

In the first incident, a man asked a 10-year-old girl if she wanted a ride home as she was walking home about 1:20 p.m. in the area of Workman and Ellen avenues.

Then, about 3:05 p.m., A passerby saw a man in a black sedan following a “young” girl following a girl in the area of Lark Ellen and Workman avenues.

Police, however, were not able to find the girl or the person who called authorities.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can call 626-939-8688.