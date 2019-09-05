× Police Seek Man Accused of Stabbing 2 Aboard Bus in Inglewood

Investigators released photos Thursday in their search for a man who allegedly stabbed two others on a transit bus in Inglewood last weekend.

The assailant got off the bus and fled after the attack occurred near the corner Century and Crenshaw boulevards, just before 6 p.m. last Saturday, Inglewood police said in a news release.

The suspect and victims were involved in a verbal argument just before the stabbing broke out, officials said.

After, the attacker ran from the bus and headed south on Crenshaw Boulevard, through the WSS shoe store parking lot and out of sight.

One of the victims told investigators the man got onto the bus in Lawndale, near Crenshaw Boulevard and Marine Street, about 20 minutes before the stabbing occurred.

Police did not provide information on the victims’ conditions or nature of their wounds.

Detectives describe the suspect as a black man in his early 40s measuring about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 300 pounds. During the stabbing he was wearing a green polo shirt with a Nike logo on the front and embroidery on the right sleeve, blue jeans and a black

Anyone with information on the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts can contact police at 310-412-5206.

🚨UPDATE #InglewoodPD is seeking any information regarding an assault that occurred in the area of Century/Crenshaw in #Inglewood. If you have any information, please contact the IPD Watch Commander at (310) 412-5206 or submit a completely anonymous tip @LACrimeStopper1 pic.twitter.com/F7whsDdV71 — Inglewood Police (@Inglewood_PD) September 5, 2019