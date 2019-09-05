BREAKING: ‘Tenaja Fire’ Near Murrieta Grows to 1,400 Acres

Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Merced County; Statewide Manhunt Underway for Suspect

Posted 7:07 AM, September 5, 2019, by

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in the Central Valley Wednesday.

Guadalupe Herrera-Lopez, 51, is seen in an undated photo provided by California Highway Patrol on Sep. 5, 2019.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting with Guadalupe Herrera-Lopez, 51, in the Dos Palos area when he shot one deputy and fled the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy sustained injuries that were not life threatening and was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol issued a statewide Blue Alert in an attempt to find the suspected shooter, who stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.  Herrera-Lopez has brown eyes, long brown hair and a mustache, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans, according to CHP’s alert.

He was last seen driving a white 2013 GMC Sierra Crew Cab with a California license plate 25599H1.

Herrera-Lopez is considered armed and dangerous, and could be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, CHP said.

It’s unclear what led to the shootout with deputies.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445. Those who spot Herrera-Lopez or the truck were urged to call 911.

