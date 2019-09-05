× Shooting Leaves Victim Critically Wounded in Long Beach

Police are searching for whoever shot and wounded a person in Long Beach late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported about 11 p.m. in the 700 block of West Melrose Way, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

Arriving officers found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting.

No suspect descriptions were released.