Shooting Leaves Victim Critically Wounded in Long Beach

Police investigate a shooting in Long Beach on Sept. 4, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Police are searching for whoever shot and wounded a person in Long Beach late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported about 11 p.m. in the 700 block of West Melrose Way, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

Arriving officers found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting.

No suspect descriptions were released.

