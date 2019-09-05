Watch Live: Nearly 2,000-Acre Tenaja Fire Continues to Burn Murrieta Area

A Complete List of Evacuations, Road and School Closures for Fast-Moving Tenaja Fire

Posted 5:33 PM, September 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:07PM, September 5, 2019

The Tenaja Fire, now burning into its second day, has scorched about 2,000 acres in the Murrieta area and has prompted evacuations as well as road and school closures.

Here is how the the fast-moving blaze has affected local residents.

Evacuation orders

At least 2,000 homes are under a mandatory evacuation order.

New evacuations were issued on Thursday, they include:

  • Montanya Place
  • Botanica Place
  • Belcara Place
  • Lone Oak Way.

The following evacuations remained in place:

  • The Trails Circle in La Cresta
  • Copper Canyon south of Calle del Oso Oro between Clinton Keith and Murrieta Creek.

Here is a detailed map on its website showing the areas that have been evacuated.

Road closures:

Several roads around the fire perimeter are closed:

  • Clinton Keith south of Avenida La Cresta
  • Avenida La Cresta South,
  • Tenaja Road
  • Via Volcano

School Closures:

Care centers:

  • A care center has been set up at Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Avenue. Small animals are being accepted at the center.
  • Large animals can be taken to San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand Avenue. Horse trailers can be taken to the Los Alamos Sports Park, which is at 37000 Ruth Ellen Way.

 

