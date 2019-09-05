‘Tenaja Fire’ Near Murrieta Grows to 1,400 Acres; Evacuations in Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brush fire that broke out Wednesday near Murrieta continued to grow overnight as crews worked to get a handle on the blaze.

The fire, dubbed the Tenaja Fire, grew to 1,400 acres and was 7 percent contained as of 6:20 a.m. Thursday, according to an update from Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road in the La Cresta community.

More than 500 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze on the ground. Air attacks were also used Wednesday.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for some residents in Copper Canyon and for all residences along The Trails Circle in La Cresta, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Please see this map of the Copper Canyon area for those in the evacuation zones. The yellow highlighted area is the mandatory evacuation area referenced on this map. pic.twitter.com/tmgXRm7SGA — Murrieta Fire & Rescue (@MurrietaFire) September 5, 2019

A care center has been set up at Murrieta Mesa High School located at 24801 Monroe Avenue. Small animals are being accepted at the center.

Large animals can be taken to San Jacinto Animal Shelter located at 581 S. Grand Avenue. Horse trailers can be taken to the Los Alamos Sports Park.

A smoke advisory was issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District Wednesday evening.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Officials are expected to give an update on the firefight Thursday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.