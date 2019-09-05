The Miami Connection with Laurie Stein

In this episode, Jason is in Miami visiting his friend and former colleague Laurie Stein. Jason and Laurie worked together at WPLG in Miami during the late ’90s. Jason and Laurie reflect on some of the biggest stories in Miami news, including the murder of Gianni Versace and the political frenzy surrounding Elián González. Laurie opens up about what she misses most about working in news, and shares her new venture and love for producing handmade candles.

Episode quote

“It all evens out in the wash.”

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins