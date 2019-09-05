Truck Carrying Hundreds of Live Chickens Crashes, Erupts in Flames on Bay Area Highway

Officials say a truck carrying hundreds of live chickens crashed and erupted in flames, killings hundreds of the birds and snarling Thursday morning’s commute in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash at about 3:30 a.m. shut down the westbound lanes of the busy Highway 80 in San Pablo at San Pablo Dam Road. The lanes remained closed at 7:30 a.m. and crews continued clearing the highway of cages filled with burned chickens.

KTVU reports crews and CHP officers collected about 50 surviving birds that were wandering around the highway.

Video from the station shows some of the surviving chickens walking around on the blocked highway near the badly burned truck as officers investigated the scene. Hundreds of dead chickens can be seen in cages at the scene of the fire.

CHP Sgt. Curtis Glace says the rig’s driver overcorrected on the road before he swerved into the center divider and then another car. The driver had minor injuries.

Alert: CHP trying to catch chickens that were in a tractor trailer that hit the side of the overpass and caught fire. Driver walked away with minor injuries. 80 westbound lanes are completely blocked at San Pablo Dam Road. pic.twitter.com/FpjrIffVsk — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) September 5, 2019