Woman Suspected of Repeatedly Ramming Car Into Mustang in Hollywood Surrenders to Police

A woman accused of repeatedly ramming her car into a parked Ford Mustang in Hollywood surrendered to police Thursday, her attorney said.

The woman was seen in video screaming at a group standing around the Mustang that was blocking her Mercedes-Benz in a crowded area near a taco truck on the corner of Western and Lexington avenues at about 2 a.m. Aug. 25, 2019.

She then starts ramming the Mustang with her car, prompting the driver to get out of the vehicle, video shows.

One of the car's passengers told KTLA the woman ended up hitting him in the leg with the car before she drove off and returned again on foot.

“She ended up coming back on foot and assaulting two people, slapping one girl and then punching another in the back of the head,” the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

Police then responded to the scene and filed felony vandalism and battery reports in connection with the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department said at the time.

Amber Rose Darbinyan walked into the LAPD's Hollywood station with her attorney for a "coordinated surrender" Thursday, the attorney, Jose F. Romero said.

"As opposed to playing hid-and-seek, both sides were acting cordially and we've been in contact since the get-go," Romero said.

The attorney said they have provided the police with cellphone video showing a verbal conflict involving seven or eight people verbally attacking the woman and an object being flung at her during the incident.

"There was an object thrown at my client," the attorney said. "And a lot of verbal attacking going on."

Romero described Darbinyan as a "media personality" who says she has previously been attacked on the streets because of her image in Armenian television.

Darbinyan was expected to post bail shortly after her arrest. It's unclear what charges she was booked on.

34.092809 -118.328661