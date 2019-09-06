× Man Allegedly Involved in Armed Robbery at Glendora Jewelry Store Shot by Police; 1 Remains at Large

A man who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Glendora jewelry store Friday afternoon was shot by police and one person remains at large, authorities said.

The robbery was reported about 12:15 a.m. in the 700 block of West Route 66, Glendora police said in a news release.

A female who was allegedly waiting in a vehicle was detained and later arrested.

Responding officers searched the area for two people that were described by witnesses as being armed with handguns.

One man was found in the area of Route 66 and Forestdale Avenue and he was shot by police. Authorities did not elaborate on what exactly led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured during the shooting, police said.

A second person remains outstanding after the robbery, which was described as a “takeover.”

That person is described as being a black male with a thin build with short dreadlocks and the sides of his head shaved. He was wearing a black hoodie or a white t-shirt and jeans. He is described as being armed and dangerous.

One suspect is still outstanding: Male black, thin, short dreads and shaved on the sides. L/S wearing a blk hoodie or white shirt, blue jeans. If seen, call 911. — GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) September 6, 2019

Nearby Stanton Elementary School, located at 725 S. Vecino Dr., was on lockdown after the incident.

Police said in a tweet that students will be taken by bus to a Citrus College Stadium parking lot. Parents are encouraged to enter off Citrus and walk to the lot to be reunited with their children.

In addition, Azusa Pacific University’s Office of University Relations was on lockdown after the shooting and staff are sheltering in place while police continued to search for the armed man, school officials tweeted. The east and west area campuses remained open.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation, which is standard procedure.