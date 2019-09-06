× 2 Found Dead in Home in Orange, Police Launch Investigation

An investigation was underway after the bodies of two people were found inside a home in Orange on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The deaths were first reported about 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of South Devon Road, the Orange Police Department said in a written statement.

After responding to a request to check on the conditions at the home, officers responded and found the two bodies, police said.

No description of the people was released, nor was any indication as to how they may have died.

“There is no danger to the public and we do not believe there to be any outstanding suspects at this time,” according to the police statement. “Cause of death is under investigation.”

Anyone with information can reach Orange police at 714-744-7444.