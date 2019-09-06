2 People Suffer Burns After Woman Intentionally Sets Tent on Fire at South L.A. Encampment: LAFD

A woman “intentionally” set a tent on fire in South Los Angeles Thursday, leaving one victim in critical condition and another suffering from minor burns, the los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

Shalonda Shaw, 23, was arrested on suspicion of setting the fire at a homeless encampment in the 1600 block of West Slauson Boulevard in the Harvard Park neighborhood, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 5 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with burns to nearly 30% of his body, including on his hands, feet and legs, and he was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

A 27-year-old woman was found with minor burns to her arms, but she declined transport to a hospital, according to the department.

Los Angeles Police Department officers found Shaw based on descriptions provided by witnesses, and took her into custody.

Authorities described Shaw as a homeless woman who lives in the same general area where the tent was set ablaze.

Shaw is facing felony arson charges, according to Humphrey.

A motive for the incident remains unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAFD investigators at 213-893-9800.

