2 People Suffer Burns After Woman Intentionally Sets Tent on Fire at South L.A. Encampment: LAFD

A woman “intentionally” set a tent on fire in South Los Angeles Thursday, leaving one victim in critical condition and another suffering from minor burns, the los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

Shalonda Shaw, 23, is seen in an undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Sep. 6, 2019.

Shalonda Shaw, 23, was arrested on suspicion of setting the fire at a homeless encampment in the 1600 block of West Slauson Boulevard in the Harvard Park neighborhood, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 5 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with burns to nearly 30% of his body, including on his hands, feet and legs, and he was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

A 27-year-old woman was found with minor burns to her arms, but she declined transport to a hospital, according to the department.

Los Angeles Police Department officers found Shaw based on descriptions provided by witnesses, and took her into custody.

Authorities described Shaw as a homeless woman who lives in the same general area where the tent was set ablaze.

Shaw is facing felony arson charges, according to Humphrey.

A motive for the incident remains unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAFD investigators at 213-893-9800.

