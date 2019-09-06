2 Women Suspected of Robbing, Killing 84-Year-Old Woman at Pechanga Casino in Temecula

Two women face murder and robbery charges in the death of an 84-year-old woman who was found unconscious at Pechanga Casino over the weekend, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

An investigation began about 8 a.m. Saturday when Afaf Anis Assad was discovered unconscious in a bathroom at the casino, which is located at 45000 Pechanga Parkway in Temecula, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Assad appeared to have been the victim of an assault, the release stated.

The Long Beach woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. She died five days later.

Investigators identified two women believed to have been involved in the fatal incident. They were identified as 35-year-old Kimesha Williams and 39-year-old Candace Townsel, both of Moreno Valley, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Williams and Townsel were each arrested and charged with robbery and murder in connection with Assad’s death, the department said.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Gray at 951-696-3000 or Investigator Dickey at 951-955-2777.