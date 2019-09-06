3 LAPD Officials Hospitalized After Fentanyl Exposure in North Hollywood

The intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Hesby Street in North Hollywood is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Two Los Angeles police officers and a supervisor were hospitalized after they were exposed to fentanyl while making an arrest in North Hollywood, authorities said Friday.

The officers were responding to a call about a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Hesby Street in the North Hollywood arts district about 11 a.m. Friday, according to a department spokesperson.

The person was taken into custody without incident, but as the officers were searching the person’s car, they came across an open container of fentanyl, police said.

Two officers and a supervisor from the North Hollywood division were taken to an area hospital “as a precaution,” a department spokesman said. No one else was injured during the incident, and the suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

