Crews Work Overnight in Effort to Increase Containment of Tenaja Fire; Evacuations Still in Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews worked overnight in an effort to increase containment of the Tenaja Fire burning near Murrieta before day three of the firefight got underway Friday.

Flames from the massive blaze died down Thursday night, but officials expect winds to pick up Friday afternoon and bring another chance of heavy fire activity.

Officials say it’s the same pattern they dealt with on Thursday, when gusty winds allowed flames to burn right up to the fences of several homes.

“The winds will come out of one direction in the morning — blowing out toward the ocean — and then by the afternoon we’ll get a 180-degree switch in the wind direction,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Todd Hopkins said Thursday.

The weather pattern was described as the “Elsinore effect.”

As of Thursday night, the fire had scorched 2,000 acres, or roughly 3 square miles, and was about 10 percent contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

At one point, as many as 2,000 residences were threatened with about 570 under mandatory evacuation orders.

Those orders remained in place Friday morning for Montanya Place, Botanica Place, Belcara Place, Lone Oak Way, portions of Copper Canyon and The Trails Circle in La Cresta.

“We’re not going to repopulate as long as the fire remains in the area,” Cal Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera said Thursday.

Riverside County has released a detailed map on its website showing the areas that have been evacuated.

Click here for a complete list of evacuations and school and road closures.

So far, two homes have been damaged in the fire, Murrieta Fire and Rescue Chief David Lantzer said. No further details about the homes were available.

A care center has been set up at Murrieta Mesa High School located at 24801 Monroe Ave.

Nearly 900 firefighters from multiple agencies are battling the blaze from the ground and air. Ten helicopters and 11 air tankers have been deployed.

The fire began just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Tenaja and Clinton Keith roads in the La Cresta community.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Murrieta, Romoland, Lake Elsinore, Menifee Union and Perris Elementary school districts have canceled classes Friday.

A smoke advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District was extended into Friday.

Residents in Riverside County were urged to register for emergency alerts at the RivCoReady website.