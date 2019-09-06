Facebook Being Investigated for Alleged Antitrust Issues

The Facebook logo is displayed during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on April 30, 2019 in San Jose. (Credit:Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James says a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general is investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues.

The Democrat said Friday the probe will look into whether Facebook’s actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices or increased the price of advertising.

Facebook had no immediate comment.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources it did not identify, reported that a coalition of attorneys general will announce a separate investigation of Google next week.

James said the coalition she is leading includes the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in July that it was opening a sweeping antitrust investigation of Big Tech, though it did not name any specific companies. It said it was investigating whether online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

The House Judiciary Committee is also conducting an antitrust probe into Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

