Friday Forecast: Hot and Sunny; Cooler Temps Expected Through the Weekend

Posted 9:17 AM, September 6, 2019, by

Look for hot and sunny conditions Friday before temperatures begin to cool down for the weekend. Liberte Chan has KTLA’s forecast on Sept. 6, 2019.

