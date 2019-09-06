Look for hot and sunny conditions Friday before temperatures begin to cool down for the weekend. Liberte Chan has KTLA’s forecast on Sept. 6, 2019.
Friday Forecast: Hot and Sunny; Cooler Temps Expected Through the Weekend
-
Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny Weekend
-
Friday Forecast: Heat Warnings and Beach Hazards
-
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and Warm; High Surf Expected This Weekend
-
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny Skies With Triple-Digit Temps Inland
-
Monday Forecast: Hot and Sunny; Cooler Temps Arrive Midweek
-
-
Wednesday Forecast: Hot Weather Kicks Off Ahead of Even Hotter Weekend
-
Friday Forecast: Cooler for the Weekend
-
Friday Forecast: Slightly Below Average Temps
-
Friday Forecast: Above Average Temps Expected for the Weekend
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Weekend Holiday Forecast
-
-
Friday Forecast: Slightly Below Average Temperatures
-
Thursday Forecast: Heat Headed Our Way
-
Friday Forecast: Below Average Temperatures Into the Weekend