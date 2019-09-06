From Family Emergency To Family Business: Real Estate Investing 101 With Kathy Fettke

Posted 5:41 AM, September 6, 2019

This is the first episode in a three-part series on how to invest in real estate. Kathy Fettke is the author of Retire Rich with Rentals, host of The Real Wealth Show and co-founder & CEO of the Real Wealth Network. A Graduate of San Francisco State University, she worked in broadcasting, hosting a show about real estate. Since then, she has purchased numerous investment properties and learned the highs and lows of investing.

