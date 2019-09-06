Culinary Media producer, writer, producer, host of food content and the founder of the “EatinAsian and then Some” blog, Kimlai Yingling joined us live with creative recipes using hatch chiles. For more information on Kimlai and her delicious recipes, check out her blog or follow her on social media.
Hatch Chile Recipes With Food Blogger Kimlai Yingling
