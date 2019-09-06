× Health Officials Investigating 1st Death Associated With Vaping in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first known death linked with vaping, officials said Friday.

A total of 12 cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury (VAPI) have been reported in L.A. County.

Health officials nationwide have been warning the public about the use of e-cigarettes, with officials saying they are aware at least 450 possible cases of severe lung disease in 33 states that could be caused by vaping.

On Thursday, health officials in New York said they had found “very high levels” of the chemical vitamin E acetate in nearly all cannabis-containing vaping products they had tested. The chemical is now “a key focus” of the department’s investigation into the illnesses.

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement on Twitter, saying the CDC “believes that a chemical exposure is likely associated” with the illnesses, but said “more information is needed to determine which specific products or substances are involved.”

.@CDCgov believes that a chemical exposure is likely associated with pulmonary disease among people who use #ecigarettes. However, more information is needed to determine which specific products or substances are involved. #vaping — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) September 6, 2019

Authorities around the country have begun to take action to try to curb e-cigarette use.

Michigan lawmakers are working to ban flavored e-cigarettes, which critics say are targeted to young people. The city of Milwaukee last week urged all residents to stop vaping immediately.

Officials are expected to provide more information on the cases in L.A. County at a 2 p.m. news conference.