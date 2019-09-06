How To Roll The Perfect Burrito with Chef Aaren at Hotel Erwin

Posted 3:11 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, September 6, 2019

 

Hotel Erwin is California’s quintessential Venice Beach hotel. They recently launched a brand new brunch at High Rooftop Lounge, with Executive Chef Aaren Gutierrez putting her spin on Erwin-inspired dishes. Chef Aaren shows KTLA viewers how roll the perfect breakfast burrito, and make her signature Ajiverde Salsa – perfect to make at home! High Rooftop Lounge Brunch is 11:30am – 3pm  on the weekends with acoustic live music and rotating DJs. Follow @HotelErwin on Social Media.

This segment aired September 6, 2019

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.