Investigators Determine No Attempted Kidnappings Occurred in West Covina

Investigators determined that attempted kidnappings reported in West Covina this week did not occur, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Detectives investigated reports of two possible kidnapping attempts on Wednesday, and one on Thursday, that they ultimately determined did not occur.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a report at 1:18 p.m. near Workman and Ellen avenues of a man asking a 10-year-old girl if she wanted a ride as she walked home from school. Another call was made at 3:06 p.m. regarding a passerby that saw a man in a car following a young girl near Lark Ellen Avenue and Workman Avenue.

Detectives investigated the first incident and conducted interviews, and determined that an attempted kidnapping did not occur, police said.

In the second call, police said they could not locate either the caller or the child involved and determined that the incident was not an attempted kidnapping.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old male student at Traweek Middle School reported a man driving a black Mercedes approached him and attempted to lure him into the car. While the driver was trying to lure him in, another man on a bicycle came from behind and tried to push him into the car, the student said, but he was able to get away and report the incident to school authorities.

West Covina police said they interviewed the student, who admitted he made the incident up.

Based on the their investigations, police said no attempted kidnappings occurred, and there is no evidence that anyone is driving around schools attempting to lure students into vehicles.