CA Lawmakers Agree to Scale Back Bill Tightening Vaccine Exemptions After Gov. Newsom Raised Concerns

Key California lawmakers agreed to scale back a bill to tighten rules for school vaccine exemptions after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised last-minute concerns, but the deal is likely to be met with fierce opposition from protesters who had hoped the governor’s apprehension signaled trouble for Senate Bill 276.

The agreement between state Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) and Newsom calls for the governor to sign Senate Bill 276, which has already passed the Legislature, and for revisions to be placed in SB 714, which would still need approval by the Assembly and Senate by Sept. 13.

The changes include Newsom’s proposal to grandfather in all existing medical exemptions before Jan. 1, with critics worried this would create a potential rush for new vaccine exemptions.

Though Newsom’s amendment is seen as a significant weakening of SB 276, the deal contains a key caveat: New medical exemptions would be required when a child enters kindergarten, seventh grade or changes schools. By adding that provision, permanent medical exemptions would no longer be valid throughout a child’s K-12 education. Temporary medical exemptions that currently allow a doctor to use his or her discretion as to the length of time they remain valid would be limited to one year under the deal reached Friday.

