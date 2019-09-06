Mourners Pay Respects to Dive Boat Fire Victims in Santa Barbara

Thousands have gathered to remember the 34 scuba divers killed when their boat caught fire and sank off Santa Cruz Island.

Clergy and others offered words of solace Friday evening in a vigil at a Santa Barbara park.

Thirty-four scuba tanks were arranged in memory of those killed when the Conception caught fire Monday off Santa Cruz Island.

Mourners wept, embraced and placed white carnations in baskets. The flowers and a wreath will be placed at an existing waterside memorial to those lost at sea.

Divers have recovered the bodies of all but one victim. But efforts to salvage the boat were halted Friday because of gusty winds. Officials say operations will resume when it’s safe.

Mourners of the 34 people killed in the #Conception boat fire present flowers at public vigil in Santa Barbara tonight. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/u64iNwNTpB — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) September 7, 2019

#Conception – Approx.2,000 gathered at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park Friday evening for a community vigil. A wreath was presented by local officials & Incident Cmdrs, local dive instructor Don Barthelmess spoke, and 34 scuba tanks lined the stage, one for each lost in the Fire. pic.twitter.com/hHjZa9nUm9 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 7, 2019