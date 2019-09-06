Rich on Tech: An Internet Provider Upgrades Speeds for Free

Facebook introduces a dating feature; Google adds a useful feature to the iPhone Gmail app; Roku unveils a new soundbar; Sonos has a portable outdoor speaker; Notable Android 10 features; Spectrum upgrades customers’ internet speeds for free. Listeners ask about getting rid of spam email, a good online backup service, the security of fingerprint passcodes, whether Sony Android TV’s spy on them and video chatting from an Android to an iPhone.

Mentioned:

Facebook launches Dating

Samsung Galaxy Fold available in the coming weeks in the U.S.

Roku Smart Soundbar

