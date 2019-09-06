Rollover Crash Involving Big Rig Leaves Highway Near Bakersfield Covered in Carrots

A big rig carrying carrots crashed on a highway south of Bakersfield, spilling its load on the roadway Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Route 119 at Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield television station KERO reported.

Two other vehicles may have been involved in the collision, which caused the semi to roll over onto the shoulder and spill the carrots all over the road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Environmental health officials were also called out to the scene.

One lane of eastbound Highway 119 was temporarily blocked while crews cleaned up the mess.

SR-119 at Buena Vista Blvd, on scene of a big rig roll over that spilled load of carrots in roadway, expect some delays. #trafficalert #chp pic.twitter.com/wKIHOce66Y — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) September 5, 2019