Simi Valley Police Officer Saves Man Suffering Opioid Overdose by Administering Naloxone

A Simi Valley officer saved a man’s life on Tuesday, after he determined the man was suffering an opioid overdose and administered Naloxone, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Officer Gene Colato responded to a report of a man not breathing in the 4500 block of Runway Street.

Colato arrived at the scene, where the man was inside a trailer in a parking lot, police said. Colato entered the trailer and found two citizens performing CPR on the man.

The officer took over treatment and determined the man was in the midst of an opioid overdose. He administered Naloxone (Narcan) and the man began breathing again, police said. He was then taken to a hospital for additional care.

An investigation determined the man had consumed alcohol and took an unknown amount of prescription Percocet. Percocet is a pain medication containing acetaminophen and oxycodone.

The Simi Valley Police Department has been equipping patrols with Naloxone kits since April 2018. The nasal spray medication reverses the effects of opioids such as heroin, morphine, methadone, oxycodone, oxycontin, hydrocodone, and fentanyl.