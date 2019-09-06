Father of Slain Tennessee Teen Says Son Was Lured to His Death Through Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The father of a young man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Tennessee said he believes his son was lured to his death via social media, Memphis television station WMC reported Wednesday.

The victim, 18-year-old Jack Luibel, was fatally shot at a home near a church in Frayser, a community in North Memphis on Monday afternoon, police said. His body was found in in the driveway.

John Luibel, Jack's father, told WMC believes someone possibly posing as a woman sent his son numerous messages through the social media platform Snapchat.

When Jack finally went to meet the woman for a date, he told his cousin to track him down if he didn't hear anything in 30 minutes, according to his father. He said his son apparently told his cousin he was at a home that looked run-down and unoccupied.

The house where the shooting happened had been vacant for some time, according to neighbors.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but John Luibel said he believes Jack was robbed and may have fought back before he was killed.

He said he was speaking out to warn others.

Authorities have described the two assailants as men wearing white T-shirts and blue jeans who ran from the scene, according to KTLA sister station WREG in Memphis.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening.