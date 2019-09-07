2 Injured in Separate Shootings Hours Apart at Same Long Beach Intersection; More Officers Patrolling PCH Area

Authorities in Long Beach are increasing patrols in the area of Pacific Coast Highway after two people were shot at the same intersection in separate shootings just hours apart, police said Saturday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a local hospital after getting a call about a man who had come in after being shot, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds on his upper torso that were not life-threatening, police said.

The man told officers he had been shot several hours earlier in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue, according to the department.

Police said the victim was “uncooperative” during the investigation and that he provided little information about the shooting.

When officers responded to the area, they didn’t find any evidence of a shooting, according to Long Beach police.

Hours later, at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the same intersection and found another man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, the department said.

He was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, authorities said.

Again, the victim, as well as witnesses, were described by police as being “uncooperative” during the investigation.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, according to police.

“At this time, there is no evidence indicating that these incidents are related. In addition, although Gang Investigations Detectives are handling the investigations, these are not believed to be gang-related at this time,” Long Beach police spokesperson Jennifer De Prez told KTLA.

No suspect description was available in both incidents and the shooter or shooters were still outstanding Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the department’s gang investigations unit at 562-570-7370. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.

