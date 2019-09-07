× 2 Men Killed in Norwalk Shooting Identified

Authorities on Saturday released the identities of two 24-year-old men who were fatally shot in Norwalk on Friday night.

Gabriel Andrew Chavez of Norwalk and Martel Vicente of Cypress were killed in the gunfire, which was reported just before midnight in a residential neighborhood in the 15500 block of Claretta Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Nani Cholakians said.

The victims were both found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No information regarding a motive or suspect was available. Liu said investigators were looking into the possibility the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.