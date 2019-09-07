× 2 Men Shot to Death in Norwalk

Two men died following a shooting in Norwalk on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 15500 block of Claretta Avenue, in a residential neighborhood south of Holifield Park, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Officials described the victims only as men. No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.