3 Teens Wounded in Hacienda Heights Shooting

A shooting outside a house party in Hacienda Heights on Saturday night left three teens wounded, officials said.

The gunfire was first reported about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Armington Avenue and Garo Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. James Long said. It was believed to be related to a nearby party.

A 15-year-old boy was found seriously wounded at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment, the lieutenant said. His condition was not clear.

The other two victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, suffered wounds not believed to be life threatening, Long said. The wounded boy was found at the scene, while the girl was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Witnesses initially described the attackers as four males in a silver, four-door sedan, Long said.

An exchange of words preceded the shooting, he said. The motive was unclear as the investigation continued Saturday night.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff’s Industry Station at 626-330-3322. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.