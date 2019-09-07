× 82-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Long Beach

An 82-year-old Long Beach man who was struck by a car while riding a bicycle earlier this week died at a hospital on Saturday, police said.

The collision was reported shortly before noon Thursday along Los Coyotes Diagonal, near Stearns Street, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred when the bicyclist was traveling eastbound across the number one lane of northbound Los Coyotes Diagonal when a 2000 Honda Civic, traveling northbound in the number one lane of Los Coyotes Diagonal, struck the bicyclist,” the police statement said.

The elderly bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said. Police were notified he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. His identity was not released pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Police said the involved driver, a 19-year-old Los Angeles man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. There were no initial signs of intoxicated driving or distracted driving, police added. He was not hurt.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to contact Long Beach police Detective Allen Duncan at 562-570-7355. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.