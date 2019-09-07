× Cudahy Church Damaged in Arson Fire

Detectives are seeking an arsonist who set fire to a church in Cudahy early Saturday, officials said.

The fire was first reported about 3:30 a.m. at a church in the 7300 block of Wilcox Avenue, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The extent of the damage was not available.

Explosives technicians from the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to take charge of the investigation. They used an accelerant detection dog to help search for clues.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Liu said.

No information regarding a suspect or a motive was available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s ‘s Arson Explosive Detail at 323-881-7500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs on scene at an arson fire at a church in the city of Cudahy. An LASD SEB accelerant detection canine has been deployed. pic.twitter.com/NguEko1b6v — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 7, 2019