Watch on Ch. 5: Dodgers vs. Giants at 6 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Broadcast Schedule

 Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy Tell Their Side of College Admissions Scandal

Posted 3:09 PM, September 7, 2019, by
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy attend the 70th Emmy Awards on Sep. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy attend the 70th Emmy Awards on Sep. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

What Felicity Huffman now calls the worst decision of her life came to a head at 6 a.m. March 12, when six federal agents showed up at the door of her Hollywood Hills home, guns drawn, to march the actress, in handcuffs, out of the realm of the beloved and into the realm of the scorned.

Letters that Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, wrote to the judge who will sentence her next week offer the most detailed explanation to date about how the couple got involved in the scandal and how they are grappling with Huffman’s extraordinary fall from grace.

Both award-winning actors said they were trying to be good parents. Huffman expressed deep regrets for her actions, adding she has disgraced herself and shamed her daughter.

Perhaps because of her acting fame, perhaps because she had dispensed folksy advice on motherhood from her blog, Huffman became a face of an admissions scandal that burst into view six months ago, when federal prosecutors in Massachusetts alleged wealthy parents had for years paid staggering sums to fix their children’s college entrance exams and slip them into elite universities as phony athletes.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.