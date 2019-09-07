× Firefighters Battling 100-Acre Vegetation Fire in Sycamore Canyon

Firefighters are battling a blaze that burned about 100 acres of vegetation in Sycamore Canyon Saturday, the Riverside Fire Department said.

The blaze is burning through an area adjacent to a previous fire from July, the department said.

The slow-moving fire was first reported at about 2:58 p.m. at 40 acres and it grew to about 100 acres by 3:50 p.m., authorities said.

There’s a mild threat to nearby commercial and residential buildings in the area of Speyside Road, but no evacuation orders have been issued, Riverside Fire Chief Bruce Vanderhorst said.

Speyside Road was closed at Perthshire and residents were asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sycamore Canyon Incident: Second Alarm Vegetation Fire in Sycamore Canyon. Fire is burning adjacent to the previous fire burn from July. Stay away from Sycamore Canyon. Fire is approx. 40 acres. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ynkf7XR9hz — Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) September 7, 2019