Garden Grove Apt. Fire Displaces Several People; Resident Found Naked Arrested for Unrelated Offense

An apartment fire in Garden Grove early Saturday displaced dozens of residents and left some of them with minor injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters and officers responded to a call about the incident at the Crystal View Apartments at 12021 Chapman Avenue at around 1:45 a.m., according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from second-floor apartment unit, Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Jon Muir said.

Fire crews and police helped residents out of the building, OCFA Capt. Jose Perez said.

"They were choking with smoke," Perez said.

At least five suffered smoke inhalation or minor injuries, according to OCFA. At least three were taken to the hospital in stable condition, the agency said.

During the response, Garden Grove police detained "a suspicious naked male" who was found in a stairwell at the apartment complex. He was bleeding from a cut in his arm and was uncooperative with officers, police said.

He was transported to the hospital for his injury. Officers later determined that he lived at the apartment complex, and arrested him for an "unrelated offense," Garden Grove police said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, but the blaze caused enough damage to render 29 units uninhabitable, the Fire Authority said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.