Hundreds Try Out for 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court in Pasadena

Posted 5:26 PM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, September 7, 2019

Hundreds of young women turned up in Pasadena Saturday to vie for a chance to represent the city as Rose Parade royalty during tryouts for the 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court.

A second round of first auditions will be held Monday, according to the Tournament of Roses. Candidates will be narrowed down in the weeks that follow through Sept. 24 until a seven-member Royal Court is selected to preside over the Rose Bowl and Rose Parade on New Years Day. One of the seven will be coronated as the 102nd Rose Queen on Oct. 22.

Young women audition for the 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court in Pasadena on Sept. 7, 2019. (Credit:KTLA)

Young women audition for the 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court in Pasadena on Sept. 7, 2019. (Credit:KTLA)

