Man Stabbed to Death at Long Beach Homeless Encampment

Police sought a man who they say stabbed another man to death during a dispute at a homeless encampment in Long Beach early Saturday.

Anthony Durr, 41, of Long Beach died in the 5:35 a.m. stabbing, which took place at a homeless camp just east of Long Beach Boulevard, alongside the 91 Freeway, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

“Through their preliminary investigation, homicide detectives believe the victim was walking in the homeless encampment when he and an adult male suspect engaged in a dispute which led to the stabbing,” according to the statement. “The victim then walked to the 200 block of E. Artesia Blvd. and collapsed outside of an unrelated residence.”

First responders found Durr lying on the ground, suffering from “multiple stab wounds to his upper torso,” police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The attacker fled and had not been found Saturday afternoon, officials said. No description was available.

“The relationship between the victim and suspect, if any, is currently unknown,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.